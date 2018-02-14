Julianna Barwick – “Garland”

Electronic composer and vocalist Julianna Barwick hasn’t released a studio project since her 2016 album Will, but her latest offering for Adult Swim’s Singles series makes up for some of that lost time. The hypnotizing, unearthly “Garland” is more of what fans have come to expect from the musician, with lush, layered vocal loops building gently towards the track’s crescendo. Other artists featured in this iteration of the Singles series include Brian Eno and Kevin Shields, Oneohtrix Point Never and Ishmael Butler of Shabazz Palaces, and Downtown Boys. Listen to “Garland” below.