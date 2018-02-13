The Voidz – “Pointlessness”

Julian Casablancas and the Voidz—who’ve lately decided they want to be known as just the Voidz—have released “Pointlessness,” the third advance track from their upcoming album Virtue and a brooding, five-minute synthesizer dirge that finds an even-more-fried-than-usual Casablancas asking, “What does it matter? What does it matter?”

“Pointlessness” follows lead single “Leave It in My Dreams” and the bizarre, shapeshifting “QYURRYUS.” Virtue is shaping up to be pretty weird, and it’s out March 30 from Cult Records/RCA. Listen to “Pointlessness” below.