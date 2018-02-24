Jon Hopkins Teases New Music with Spectral “Trailer” Video Clip

English electronic composer Jon Hopkins has unveiled a new four-minute teaser simply titled “Trailer 2018.” “I’m so happy to share some brand new music with you,” he wrote on Facebook. “There is so much more news to come soon, but this is where it begins. If you can, please watch in HD, with full screen and on headphones.” Hopkins most recently released a LateNightTales mix in 2015, preceded by his album Immunity in 2013. Watch his latest teaser below and revisit our 2013 interview with the ambient composer here.

