New Details Revealed for Johnny Cash Tribute Album Featuring Chris Cornell, Elvis Costello, and More

Last June, Johnny Cash’s son John Carter Cash announced he was producing a tribute album for his father, featuring music from Chris Cornell, Kacey Musgraves, Brad Paisley, Jewel, T-Bone Burnett, and more. The record, titled Johnny Cash: Forever Words, will include artists setting music to poems written by Cash and published in Forever Words: The Unknown Poems.

Today, new details about the album have emerged, including its tracklist and release date, as well as a new trailer. Johnny Cash: Forever Words is out on April 6 via Legacy Recordings. In addition to previously announced musicians, John Mellencamp, Rosanne Cash, and Elvis Costello are just some of the notable artists contributing to the project. The trailer features Cash’s children speaking about their father’s poetry, as well as footage of the album’s studio sessions. View the full track list and album trailer below.

“I picked the artists who are most connected with my father, who had a personal story that was connected with Dad,” John Carter Cash said in a statement, via Pitchfork. “It became an exciting endeavor to go through these works, to put them together and present them to different people who could finish them in a way that I believed that Dad would have wanted.”

Johnny Cash: Music Forever Tracklist:

1. “Forever/I Still Miss Someone” – Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson 2. “To June This Morning” – Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves

3. “Gold All Over the Ground” – Brad Paisley

4. “You Never Knew My Mind” – Chris Cornell

5. “The Captain’s Daughter” – Alison Krauss and Union Station

6. “Jellico Coal Man” – T. Bone Burnett

7. “The Walking Wounded” – Rosanne Cash

8. “Them Double Blues” – John Mellencamp

9. “Body on Body” – Jewel

10. “I’ll Still Love You” – Elvis Costello

11. “June’s Sundown” – Carlene Carter

12. “He Bore It All” – Daily and Vincent

13. “Chinky Pin Hill” – I’m With Her

14. “Goin’, Goin’, Gone” – Robert Glasper featuring Ro James, and Anu Sun

15. “What Would I Dreamer Do?” – The Jayhawks

16. “Spirit Rider” – Jamey Johnson