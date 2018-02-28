Hear John Prine Cover Johnny Cash’s “The Ways of a Woman in Love”

God-level country-folk songwriter John Prine will be releasing his first album of original material since 2005 this spring, and has already shared the first single “Summer’s End.” While you wait for The Tree of Forgiveness, enjoy this sweet and mellow (non-album) cover of “The Ways of a Woman in Love,” penned by Charlie Rich and Bill Justis and first released as the final single in Johnny Cash’s classic Sun Records run in 1958. Prine slows down Cash’s propulsive original, accompanying his wizened voice with only fingerpicked acoustic guitar. It comes with a whimsical video featuring a boy with a cardboard box for a head, which nicely reflects Prine’s signature mix of humor and sadness. Watch it below.