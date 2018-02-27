Jessie Ware Announces North American Tour Dates

British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware is venturing across the pond to play a brief North American tour after finishing a round of European dates. The “Alone” singer is kicking off the nearly month-long jaunt in April at Coachella and wrapping up the tour in Washington DC.

Tickets for most dates go on sale on March 2 at 10 am on Ware’s site. Dates with an asterisk are already on sale:

Sunday, April 15 Indio, CA Coachella Festival

Tuesday, April 17 Pomona, CA The Glass House

Wednesday, April 18 West Hollywood, CA The Roxy Theatre*

Thursday, April 19 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up*

Sunday, April 22 Indio, CA Coachella Festival*

Tuesday, April 24 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

Wednesday, April 25 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

Friday, April 27 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre

Sunday, April 29 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

Monday, April 30 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre

Wednesday, May 2 Detroit, MI Majestic

Thursday, May 3 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

Saturday, May 5 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

Monday, May 7 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel

Thursday, May 10 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

Friday, May 11 Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre

In the meantime, check out our October cover story on Ware upon the release of her enchanting third album The Glass House.