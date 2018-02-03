Tame Impala’s Jay Watson Announces New Album as GUM, Releases 2 Songs

Tame Impala member Jay Watson has announced a new album as GUM. The followup to his 2016 release Flash in the Pan, the album is described as “evoking that sensation of triumph and that weird parallel universe feeling you get when the person that’s not supposed to win, does.” The announcement comes with two new songs, “The Underdog” and “S.I.A.,” that have a bright psychedelic feel with heavy effects in the vocals. GUM’s new album The Underdog drops April 6 via Spinning Top. Listen to the new tracks below.