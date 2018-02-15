Video: Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake — “King’s Dead”

Jay Rock has released a video for his star-studded posse cut for the Black Panther soundtrack, “King’s Dead.” It is centered around Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Jay Rock partying on a crowded trading floor, in the barber shop, and on top of skyscrapers. There’s some grainy footage of back alley sparring, and eventually, Kendrick ends up dodging cars in the middle of a crowded intersections. The squeaky-voiced part of Future’s verse is still really funny. Black Panther is out in theaters tomorrow, and the soundtrack is available now.