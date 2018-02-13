Videos \
Japanese Breakfast’s “Boyish” Video Takes You Back to a School Dance
Michelle Zauner put out one of 2017’s best albums with Japanese Breakfast’s Soft Sounds From Another Planet, and she’s also amassed a collection of some of the best music videos out there right now, including ones for “Machinist,” “Road Head,” and “The Body Is A Blade.” Today, she’s released a new video for “Boyish,” which she directed. It takes place at a starry school dance where Japanese Breakfast plays the house band and inspires an admiring onlooker to pick up a guitar herself. The video is an Apple Music exclusive for right now. If you have that, you can watch it here; if not, check out a preview and some words from Zauner about the video below.
After nearly a year of dreaming and planning, our magnum opus is finally here. Boyish is a song that has gone through many transformations but ultimately it’s a song that’s simply about wanting to feel pretty & loved. It’s my favorite video yet and you can watch it exclusively on @applemusic (link in bio) Don’t think I would have had the courage to start directing my own videos without Adam Kolodny lifting me up and giving me the confidence and tools to take it on. @akolephoto is the most talented & hardest working DP I have ever met. He helped me enter into an unfamiliar medium with the utmost patience and without condescension. Together we have chased visions through warehouse catwalks at 4 am, tick infested high grass, scaled semi trucks and murdered 7 foot demons. It’s a tremendous privilege to call him my friend, collaborator & creative soulmate. Cheers to another one & many more to come 🍸 We absolutely could not have done it without the tremendous hard work & talent of many other people. Leading this team was an absolute dream—there wasn’t a single person not giving this project their all. Thank you to @houseofnod and @yaybennett who produced the video and saved our location last minute and kept hope when I had accepted all was lost. Thanks @donniejamesricketts world’s greatest gaffer I hope I never have to make another video with you. Logan Quarles our AC, Leah Jubara our AD, key grip Phil Sokoloff, Varun Bajaj our PA, colorist Kevin Ratigan and Robert Kolodny who I was thrilled to finally work with as our editor. Thank you Allie Pearce who dressed the entire cast and the majority of the extras. Your command & vision was such a pleasure to add to our team. Jarmel Reitz who slayed art department & transformed our gym above and beyond my own insane expectations. Thank you also to my cast—Alicia Clowe, Riley Buttery, Tina Ngo, Lindsey Jordan, Sara Chernikoff, Leslie Bear, Craig Hendrix and Peter Bradley for putting their trust in me and being so fun to be around. Last but not least— all my extras who showed up to a bucks county gym last minute. They are the beautiful, diverse, unique faces of fans who support me and my work.
Soft Sounds From Another Planet is out now via Dead Oceans. Revisit our 2017 in review interview with Zauner and another one about her latest album.
