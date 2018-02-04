Janet Jackson Says She Will Not Be Performing With Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Janet Jackson has confirmed that she will not be a part of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

“To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not,” she wrote last night on Instagram. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

In 2004, the two performed together at the Super Bowl halftime show, which became a scene of controversy after a now-famous wardrobe malfunction from Jackson. Timberlake was rumored to be featuring a hologram of Prince as part of the performance, but now it looks like that might not be happening after all either.