Last month, not long after the announcement of a mutual breakup with longtime partner Lena Dunham, Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff logged on to fend off rampant speculation about his love life. “normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip,” Antonoff wrote in a January 17 tweet. “those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol.”

Alas, even the most sincere of celebrity denials will not stop an unscrupulous publication from indulging in dumb heteronormative gossip. Undoubtably, one of Antonoff’s most “deeply important and sacred” “working relationships” is the one he shares with Lorde, whose recent album Melodrama he co-produced, and this afternoon, the Daily Mail published a paparazzi photo spread of the co-producers strolling around Lorde’s hometown of Auckland, New Zealand.

The photos are likely a few days old: Antonoff was in Auckland last week, when Bleachers opened for Paramore at a February 13 arena show. Lorde wasn’t on the bill, but it seems she and Antonoff still found some time to get together. “Sharing a giggle: No doubt the two are close friends,” the Mail noted, alongside shots of the pair laughing and not quite hugging. “Strutting their stuff: No doubt the two stars enjoyed some bonding time.” No doubt!

See the Daily Mail’s photos here, and another very good photo of a Jack Antonoff hug below.