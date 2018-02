Four years since The New Classic, Iggy Azalea is back with a new song called “Savior.” Featuring Migos hitmaker Quavo, the track has a low, down-tempo house beat with Quavo at his most melodic, Auto-Tuned self as Iggy aims more for songwriting craftsmanship than rapping acumen this go round. Last year, the rapper was on questionable terms with her label Def Jam, but things appeared to be straightened out for now. Listen to “Savior” below.