Watch Hurray for the Riff Raff’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Hurray for the Riff Raff stopped by NPR’s office to play three tracks off their critically acclaimed 2017 album The Navigator. “Feels good to start the day with some resistance music here in D.C.,” Alynda Segarra began before diving into the compelling “Rican Beach.” “We have a whole generation of children who are depending on us to change the world, and I believe in us,” Segarra added.

Watch Hurray for the Riff Raff perform “Rican Beach,” “Pa’lante,” and “Nothing’s Gonna Change That Girl” below.