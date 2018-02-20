Hop Along – “Not Abel”

After teasing their fourth full-length Bark Your Head Off, Dog with its first single last month, Hop Along have released another song from the upcoming album. Titled “Not Abel,” the track is an emotional folk ballad, complete with lush orchestration. Listen below.

Bark Your Head Off, Dog follows 2015’s Painted Shut and the rerelease of their 2012 album Get Disowned the following year. The band has also announced a string of U.S. tour dates in support of the new album.