Game of Thrones Creators to Helm New Star Wars Film Series

You might have been worried that there aren’t enough Star Wars movies in production. Don’t worry, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are here to put your mind at ease. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the creative partners have been tapped to produced a new series of Star Wars films separate from the Sky Walker Saga (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and the forthcoming Episode XI) and Rian Johnson’s own trilogy set somewhere in the Star Wars universe. From THR:

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in a statement. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

Kennedy didn’t mention the pair’s pioneering spirit when it comes to depicting sibling romance, but we can read between the lines.

There’s no timeline for when we can except the Benioff and Weiss Star Wars series and no details have been released on who or what the movies will be about. However, outer space is vast and the Star Wars universe is endless. Maybe there was a disgruntled janitor on the Death Star with an interesting backstory? What was Aunt Beru like in high school? Despite there already being 12 (12!) Star Wars movies, there are still so many questions left unanswered.

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. “We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

The final season of Game of Thrones isn’t expected to air until 2019, so it sound like the duo has plenty of time to figure out their own corner of the Star Wars universe. Although, this new development does complicate things as far as their ill-conceived HBO series Confederate is concerned.

Production on the alt-history series that imagined a world where the South won the Civil War and slavery was still enforced was originally slated to begin after the last season of Game of Thrones wrapped up. Neither HBO nor the Game of Thrones creators have announced the fate of the series.

The next film from the Star Wars franchise, the stand alone Solo: A Star Wars Story, hits theaters on May 25.