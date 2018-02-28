Future – “I.C.W.N.T.”

Future’s back with brand new single called “I.C.W.N.T.,” which is an abbreviation for “I Can’t Wife No Thot.” Aside from a few features, including a verse on the Black Panther soundtrack, the track is his first solo release of the year. The song kicks off with what sounds like an AutoTuned coyote howl, before launching into a crisp percussive groove courtesy of veteran production unit 808 Mafia. The Atlanta star switches between boyish charm and gonzo lewdness as he breaks down his bedroom tactics—one moment he’s “bought the little freak a puppy,” the next, he’s asking her to “suck my dick til I see snot.” Gross, but okay!

There’s no word on whether the song indicates a new mixtape in the works. Future sparked rumors about a new project back in January when he deleted all photos from his Instagram, which other artists have done recently to signal new projects on the way. Listen to the “I.C.W.N.T.” below:



