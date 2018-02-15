French Figure Skaters Used Disturbed for Their Olympic Routine

Not content to let the Meek Mill-loving Slovenian snowboarder Tit Stante steal all the music blog Olympic headlines, French figure skating duo Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres soundtracked their routine last night with a track from early-aughts nu-metal goons Disturbed. Sadly, they weren’t performing gnarly triple axels precisely timed to the “OO WAH AH AH AH” part of “Down With the Sickness,” but floating along to the comparatively sedate sounds of the band’s 2015 “Sound of Silence” cover (which one Spin staffer who will remain unnamed bafflingly maintains is superior to Simon & Garfunkel’s original). Watch a snippet of the routine below via NBC.

"Figure skating transcends pop culture." A beautiful performance by Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres paired with Disturbed's chilling cover of "Sound of Silence." #WinterOlympics https://t.co/KX4CHncv2t pic.twitter.com/8PSZ78XzRD — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2018

[Stereogum]