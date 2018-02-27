Flaming Lips Extend U.S. Tour With Western Dates

The Flaming Lips are extending their roving psych-pop circus, adding a string of new Western U.S. dates to their previously announced 2018 tour. They’ll start the second leg on May 31 in Jackson, Wyoming, and hit cities like Eugene and Seattle before wrapping up in Aspen on June 8. They’ve also announced a short European tour in July, following some previously announced shows in Canada. See the new shows below and previously announced U.S. dates here.

May 31 – Jackson, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts

June 02 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

June 03 – Seattle, WA @ Upstream Music Fest + Summit

June 04 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

June 06 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

June 07 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheatre

June 08 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen