Ezra Koenig Teases New Season of Neo Yokio on Beats 1 Radio
Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig released one season of Neo Yokio, an animated show about ultra rich kids in a futuristic, somewhat-New York-esque city with vocal talents from Jaden Smith, Jude Law, Susan Sarandon, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Schwartzman, and more. Today on his Beats 1 radio show Time Crisis, Koenig was asked if the show would ever be back for a second season. Though he was hesitant to come forward with a straight explanation, he said that there’d be news about the show’s future soon, adding: “All I’ll say is Neo’s not dead.” Listen to the episode here and revisit our review of the show’s first season.