Watch EXO and CL Perform at the 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremonies

The closing ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics yesterday featured lavish performances from two major K-pop stars: former 2NE1 singer CL and Korean-Chinese boy band EXO. EXO’s performance of a medley of their hits featured an opening solo turn from singer Kai accompanied by a traditional Korean percussionist, ATVs, and 43 backing dancers. CL performed the 2NE1 hit “I Am the Best” and her solo hit “The Baddest Female,” along with a snippet of “Hello Bitches.” The ceremony ended with an dance party featuring sets by celebrated EDMers DJ Raiden and Martin Garrix. Both EXO and CL had a meet-and-greet with Ivanka Trump prior to the ceremony. Watch clips of EXO and CL’s performances below.