News \
Watch EXO and CL Perform at the 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremonies
The closing ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics yesterday featured lavish performances from two major K-pop stars: former 2NE1 singer CL and Korean-Chinese boy band EXO. EXO’s performance of a medley of their hits featured an opening solo turn from singer Kai accompanied by a traditional Korean percussionist, ATVs, and 43 backing dancers. CL performed the 2NE1 hit “I Am the Best” and her solo hit “The Baddest Female,” along with a snippet of “Hello Bitches.” The ceremony ended with an dance party featuring sets by celebrated EDMers DJ Raiden and Martin Garrix. Both EXO and CL had a meet-and-greet with Ivanka Trump prior to the ceremony. Watch clips of EXO and CL’s performances below.
#카이 의 독무로 시작된 #EXO 의 폐막 공연#으르렁 부터 #Power 까지!#평창올림픽 2.9 ~ 2.25 MBC와 함께! #PyeongChang2018 #2018평창올림픽 #평창 #올림픽 #MBC평창나의올림픽 #폐회식 pic.twitter.com/iKs8xebiQk
— withMBC (@withMBC) February 25, 2018
•I AM THE BEST• HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN💕 @chaelincl INSTAGRAM: @newharoobompark TAGS: 🌽 #blackjack #parkbom #bom #bommie #2ne1 #2ne1bom #ThankYou2NE1 #2ne1forever #2ne1comeback #kpop #cl #2ne1cl #dara #sandarapark #sandara #minzy #2ne1dara #cantnobody #2ne1minzy #ygentertainment #parkbommie #yg 💚PARK BOM💚 ❤️DARA❤️ 💛CL💛 💜MINZY💜