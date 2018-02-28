Watch the Trailer for HBO’s Elvis: The Searcher Documentary

Upcoming HBO documentary Elvis Presley: The Searcher goes in depth into the icon’s career, from the formation of his blues and gospel-inspired roots to his stratospheric rise, record label disputes, and his struggle to gain creative control. The documentary borrows its name from a key Priscilla Presley quote: “Elvis was a searcher,” she says in the documentary’s trailer. “He said to me, ‘I wanna be able to reach and feel what we all go through as human beings.'” Featuring interviews with Tom Petty, Emmylou Harris, and Bruce Springsteen, the three-hour, two-film presentation debuts April 14 at 8 P.M. on HBO.

To accompany the documentary, Legacy Recordings and RCA Records will release Elvis Presley: The Searcher (The Original Soundtrack) on April 6. The soundtrack features 18 Elvis Presley hits, live performances, and rare alternative versions of songs, tracking the progression from his early career to his greatest hits. The soundtrack’s deluxe edition includes selections from Pearl Jam member Mike McCready’s original score, plus a number of tracks that shaped Elvis’s sound.

Watch the trailer for Elvis Presley: The Searcher below, and pre-order the original soundtrack here.