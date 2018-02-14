News \
Watch Eddie Vedder, Will Ferrell, Chad Smith, and Brandi Carlile Cover Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus”
On Monday night, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Mike McCready, Will Ferrell, his doppelgänger and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Dave Matthews Band’s Stefan Lessard, and folk singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile performed a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus.” The crew found themselves together onstage at “One Classy Night,” a charity concert held in Seattle benefitting Cancer for College, an organization that provides scholarships for cancer survivors. According to the Seattle Times, the event raised $300,000 for the non-profit.
Ferrell introduced the cover with a comically long mic check, and then introduced a “local, homegrown kid” which turned out to be Vedder wielding a tambourine. Vedder actually grew up in San Diego, but it’s okay, a lot of people make that mistake.
The old synth-pop jam is well-served by Carlile’s sultry rasp and it would be interesting to hear a studio version of this cover, with or without Ferrell busting in with cowbell in hand.