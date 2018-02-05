Here Are the Eagles Who Won’t Go to the White House Because of Trump

Individual players on the Philadelphia Eagles, are already starting to announce their intentions to decline the traditional White House invitation extended to Super Bowl champions. Defensive end Chris Long, opted out of a photo op with President Trump, who actively picked fights with NFL players to take a knee during the anthem, in an interview on the January 28 episode of the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take. He also declined to visit the White House last year when he played for the Patriots.

“No, I’m not going to the White House,” Long said, “Are you kidding me?”

Long donated his entire year’s salary to charity. The first six checks were earmarked specifically for scholarship funds in Charlottesville.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith preemptively ruled out a White House visit at last week’s press conference at Mall of America.

“We read the news just like everyone else,” Smith told reporters. “You see Donald Trump tweet something … We have those conversations in the locker room, just like everyone else does in the workplace. We’re very informed about what goes on, and we’re trying to continue to educate ourselves. It’s pretty special to have a group like that of folks that aren’t just socially conscious, but folks who genuinely care about people and care about learning more.”

While still basking in last night’s victory, safety and Players Coalition leader Malcolm Jenkins (pictured above giving a black power salute) told CNN’s John Berman that he has no plans to attend a meet-and-greet with Trump.

“No, I personally do not anticipate attending that,” Jenkins said.

When asked if he had a message for Trump, Jenkins declined to give a statement that was specifically tailored for the president.

“My message has been clear all year. I’m about creating positive change in the communities that I come from, whether it be Philadelphia, New Jersey, Ohio, Louisiana, or this entire country. I want to see changes in our criminal justice system,” Jenkins told CNN. “I want to see us push for economic and educational advancement in communities of color and low-income communities.”

Philadelphia Eagles star Malcolm Jenkins says he intends to skip the team’s upcoming visit to the White House to commemorate their Super Bowl victory https://t.co/l0GhR7jev7 pic.twitter.com/mIDgaCuPtt — CNN (@CNN) February 5, 2018

Like Long, running back LeGarrette Blount also declined the White House invitation when he played for the Patriots last year.

“I just don’t feel welcome into that house,” Blount told reporters last year. “I’m just gonna leave it at that.”

Blount has yet to comment on if his feelings have changed this year.

Shortly after the Birds snatched the championship away from Trump’s BFF Tom Brady, the president tweeted well wishes to the new champs.

Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

It seems safe to assume the tone of Trump’s tweets towards the Eagles will change if more players become vocal about not attending the White House celebration.