News \

Watch Dua Lipa Perform “IDGAF” With Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, Alma, and MØ

Screen-Shot-2018-02-21-at-11.28.52-AM-1519231730

Dua Lipa was all about girl power with her BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge performance of her latest single “IDGAF.” The singer enlisted Charli XCX, , Zara Larsson, and Finnish singer Alma to back her on the self-love anthem. “Coming together to scream IDGAF at the top of my lungs with 4 other women I deeply respect felt really empowering and really fucking good,” Charli XCX said in an Instagram post. ” Just a bunch of really cool girls coming together to sing a really cool song,” Zara Larsson added in her own post. “More of this!!!!” Watch the fivesome perform together below.

Monique Melendez
Tags: Alma, charli xcx, dua lipa, mo, zara Larsson