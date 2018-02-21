Dua Lipa was all about girl power with her BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge performance of her latest single “IDGAF.” The singer enlisted Charli XCX, MØ, Zara Larsson, and Finnish singer Alma to back her on the self-love anthem. “Coming together to scream IDGAF at the top of my lungs with 4 other women I deeply respect felt really empowering and really fucking good,” Charli XCX said in an Instagram post. ” Just a bunch of really cool girls coming together to sing a really cool song,” Zara Larsson added in her own post. “More of this!!!!” Watch the fivesome perform together below.