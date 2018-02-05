Dodge’s MLK Super Bowl Ad Left Out the Part Where He Says Car Ads Are Bad

During last night’s Super Bowl, Dodge aired an ad that included a clip from the “Drum Major Instinct” sermon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., delivered on February 4, 1968, exactly 50 years before the game. The commercial featured King extolling the importance of being of service to one’s community over images of a Dodge Ram truck powering through the mud.

“You don’t have to know about Plato and Aristotle to serve. You don’t have to know Einstein’s theory of relativity to serve,” the King voiceover said over images of factory workers and football players running practice drills. “You don’t have to know the second theory of thermodynamics in physics to serve. You only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love.”

The excerpt Ram used conveniently cuts off before King could condemn rampant consumerism and the advertising industry as a whole. He even specifically called out car ads.

“Now the presence of this instinct explains why we are so often taken by advertisers. You know, those gentlemen of massive verbal persuasion. And they have a way of saying things to you that kind of gets you into buying. In order to be a man of distinction, you must drink this whiskey,” King said. “In order to make your neighbors envious, you must drive this type of car. In order to be lovely to love you must wear this kind of lipstick or this kind of perfume. And you know, before you know it, you’re just buying that stuff.”

This isn’t the first time that King’s likeness has been used to sell a car. Mercedes drew criticism in 2010 when it used footage of King and Muhammad Ali to sell a $170,000 car.

After the last night’s spot aired and was almost immediately roasted on Twitter, the King Center, led by CEO Bernice King, MLK’s daughter, sent a tweet distancing itself from the ad.

Bernice King then urged people to view the entirety of the speech the ad quoted.

Reps from Dodge defended the ad via a statement claiming that it “worked closely with the representatives of the Martin Luther King Jr. estate to receive the necessary approvals.”

The entity Dodge worked with is Intellectual Properties Management, Inc, the company responsible for licensing King’s speeches. When Spin reached out to Dodge for comment, we received a statement from Eric D. Tidwell, the managing director of Intellectual Properties Management, Inc. and manager of MLK’s estate, in response: