Video: Diplo – “Look Back” (ft. DRAM)

Diplo has released a music video for “Look Back,” a new song featuring DRAM from the producer’s upcoming California EP. The lush video is filled with, in Diplo’s own words, “radical melancholy vibes.” The creation of “Look Back” began in Post Malone’s studio years ago, DRAM told Beats 1, and features production from Skrillex and additional vocals from Tinashe.

This week, Diplo announced California, his first solo project since 2013’s Revolution EP. Though little is known about the new release, Diplo did shelve a planned 2017 EP featuring “a bunch of rap music.” “Desiigner’s on it, DRAM, Lil Yachty,” the producer told iHeartRadio last year. Listeners will have to wait and see if California is the rap-centric EP Diplo once promised when it drops this spring. An exact release date is TBA. Watch the music video for “Look Back” below.