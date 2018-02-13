Descendents Announce 2018 Tour Dates

California punk legends Descendents have announced a 2018 spring headlining tour in support of their 2016 full-length Hypercaffium Spazzinate. The tour kicks off on April 12 in St. Petersburg, Florida, but the band is playing two conventions prior to that – the MUSINK Tattoo & Music Convention in Costa Mesa, California and the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey. View a full list of upcoming tour dates below.

The tour will feature original drummer Bill Stevenson, as well as vocalist (and inspiration behind their influential debut Milo Goes to College) Milo Aukerman. Hypercaffium Spazzinate marked the band’s first release in twelve years, and was the band’s highest-charting record on the Billboard 200 chart with a peak position at number 20. Read our 2016 interview with Milo Aukerman.

Descendents Tour Dates

3/16 Costa Mesa, CA (MUSINK Tattoo & Music Convention)

3/23 Atlantic City, NJ (Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival)

4/12 St. Petersburg, FL

4/13 Fort Lauderdale, FL

4/14 Gainesville, FL

4/15 Jacksonville, FL

5/3 Ventura, CA

5/4 Chico, CA

5/5 Sacramento, CA

5/6 Berkeley, CA

5/24 Asheville, NC

5/25 Nashville, TN

5/26 Raleigh, NC

5/27 Richmond, VA

6/7 Colorado Springs, CO

6/8 Boulder, CO

6/9 Bellevue, CO

8/3 Buffalo, NY

8/4 Portland, ME

8/5 Burlington, VT

8/24 Cincinnati, OH

8/26 Indianapolis, IN

9/14 New Orleans, LA

9/15 Athens, GA

9/16 Columbia, SC

10/4 Spokane, WA

10/5 Seattle, WA

10/6 Portland, OR

10/25 Silver Spring, MD

10/26 New York, NY

10/27 Worcester, MA

10/28 New Haven, CT.

11/15 Tucson, AZ.

11/16 Albuquerque, NM

11/17 Tulsa, OK