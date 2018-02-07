D∆WN – “Waves”

D∆WN, or singer-songwriter-producer Dawn Richard, is the latest artist to contribute to Adult Swim’s ongoing Singles series. Her new song “Waves” is a shapeshifting piece of space-age R&B in the vein of much of Richard’s work of the past few years. But with sunny piano chording, cathartic guitar leads, and warm, melismatic vocal hooks, it’s also decidedly more pop-forward than many of the chillier landscapes she’s favored on recent singles, or her most recent album, 2016’s Redemption. “Waves” feels like a concerted effort, and far more than an extraneous track pawned off to Adult Swim. Listen below.