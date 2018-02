David Byrne has released the official version of “This Is That,” the Oneohtrix Point Never-featuring single from American Utopia, his first full-length album in 14 years. The track follows last month’s “Everybody’s Coming To My House”. Check it out below and read our review of the song here.



This post has been updated to note that this is the official stream of the song; it first debuted last month on BBC Radio 6.