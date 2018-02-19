David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane To Be Reissued on Silver Vinyl for its 45th Anniversary

To mark the 45th anniversary of David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane, English imprint Parlophone will be reissuing the album on silver vinyl this April 20. The album’s limited-edition remaster—which comes just five years after the album was reissued for its 40th anniversary in 2013—will only be available in “bricks and mortar” stores, according to a press release from the label. Parlophone will also be reissuing a remastered version of CHANGESTWOBOWIE on vinyl, CD, digital download, and streaming remasters in April, which now includes new editions on black and blue vinyl. The CHANGESTWOBOWIE reissue is available April 13 via Parlophone.