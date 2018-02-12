Courtney Barnett Releases Teaser Video for Possible New Album

It appears as if Courtney Barnett fans may have information about her next project very soon. A new video trailer posted to Milk! Records’ YouTube channel captures the Melbourne singer-songwriter in a cluttered studio, tapping on kettle drums, banging out chords on a piano and strumming guitars while singing snippets of presumable new songs. The video ends with the title “Tell Me How You Really Feel” flashing on screen, and a direction to visit Barnett’s website. On the site, visitors can submit a quick note, presumably telling Barnett how they really feel, along with their email. A title at the top of the page reads “15th Feb” (release date?) Last fall, Barnett released the collaborative album Lotta Sea Lice with Kurt Vile; her breakthrough solo album, Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit, came out in 2015. Watch the video below.