Watch Car Seat Headrest Cover Frank Ocean’s “White Ferrari”

Car Seat Headrest performed last night in Perth, Australia, and midway through their set, the band covered Frank Ocean’s “White Ferrari.” Earlier this month, Will Toledo released a complete rerecording of the band’s 2011’s album Twin Fantasy, and here he leads the Blonde song into his recent rework of “Twin Fantasy (Those Boys),” the title track from the album-length “re-imagining.” The band has notably covered Frank Ocean’s “Ivy” in the past, also referencing Ocean in their new version of “Cute Thing.” Watch the band’s latest Frank Ocean cover below.