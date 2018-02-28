Car Seat Headrest Has Subreddit Shut Down Following Community Drama

Will Toledo would like Car Seat Headrest fans to please “chill the fuck out.” The CSH frontman has taken to social media to chastise overzealous fans after some drama apparently went down on the r/CarSeatHR subreddit.

“Hi everyone. I make music. To ‘be a fan’ of Car Seat Headrest, literally all you have to do is listen to and enjoy the music,” Toledo writes at the beginning of a lengthy thread on Twitter. “If you feel compelled to show your fanship in additional ways, all I ask is that you ask yourself WHY and whether it would be a Good or Bad thing to do. e.g. making fan art? Good! searching for defunct myspace pages to find pictures of me at age 13 to share with a network of strangers? Not good.”

In conclusion, he says, “My advice is to chill the fuck out, don’t talk to strangers online, and make a minimal effort to be a decent human being … I was ignoring it when the insult was only to me, but it recently escalated to open warfare between community members who hated each other. This is not a ‘good community.’ Take a break.”

The subreddit has since by shut down by moderators. “Sorry, we’re on an indefinite hiatus, as per request of Will,” a message on the page reads. Find all of Toledo’s tweets addressing the situation below.

Hi everyone. I make music. To “be a fan” of Car Seat Headrest, literally all you have to do is listen to and enjoy the music. — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) February 27, 2018

If you feel compelled to show your fanship in additional ways, all I ask is that you ask yourself WHY and whether it would be a Good or Bad thing to do. — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) February 27, 2018

e.g. making fan art? Good! searching for defunct myspace pages to find pictures of me at age 13 to share with a network of strangers? Not good. — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) February 27, 2018

Pretending to be me to post my old private music on bandcamp? Not good. Pretending to be me to threaten the guy posting my music on bandcamp? Not good. — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) February 27, 2018

I have faith that the majority of my fans are peaceful, reasonable people. Shame on those of you who would create a community based around high-school lunch table politics within this space, under my name. — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) February 27, 2018

Like I said, I make music. I’m not your principal. Don’t make me play that role, or I will deal with the situation in the harshest terms possible. It shouldn’t be my business to determine how fans interact, so don’t make it my business. — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) February 27, 2018

My advice is to chill the fuck out, don’t talk to strangers online, and make a minimal effort to be a decent human being. — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) February 27, 2018

This is about the CSH subreddit, for those who weren’t involved. I was ignoring it when the insult was only to me, but it recently escalated to open warfare between community members who hated each other. This is not a “good community”. Take a break. — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) February 27, 2018

Would you support the subreddit going back up if the mod leadership changed? And stricter rules were enacted? What about a different subreddit by completely different people? While the sub was kinda weird at times it was still nice to have a place to discuss the music — Sebastian (@Selib1230) February 27, 2018

Take a break. https://t.co/YC4PFzyv2F — car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) February 27, 2018

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.