Campaign of Female Music Execs Call for Grammy Chief Neil Portnow’s Resignation

The #MeToo movement has made its way through Hollywood and journalism, but now it looks like the campaign has finally come to the music industry. Since the Grammys Sunday night, Republic Group president Charlie Walk has been accused of sexual misconduct and now a campaign of female music executives has asked that the president of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, to resign over comments he made at the Grammys.

On Monday, a blog post surfaced online detailing harassment accusations against Charlie Walk, who has now been placed on leave by Universal Music Group, Republic’s parent company, while an outside law firm conducts a review. Since news of the incident spread, outrage has continued to insue regarding Neil Portnow, who Sunday night said that women should “step up” if they wanted more recognition in the music industry.

Today, a group of 21 female executives called for Portnow to resign. Led by Rosemary Carroll, a lawyer who has represented clients like Courtney Love and the Strokes, the campaign calls for Portnow’s resignation from the Recording Academy.

“We step up every single day and have been doing so for a long time,” a joint letter pinned by the executives said. “The fact that you don’t realize this means it’s time for you to step down.”

Other names on the letter include Ty Stiklorius, John Legend’s manager, as well as Cara Lewis, an agent for acts like Eminem and Chance the Rapper. The list, however, doesn’t include any names from major record labels.

“Your comments are another slap in the face to women, whether intended or not,” the letter continues. “Needless to say, if you are not part of the solution, then you must accept that YOU are part of the problem.”

Read the full letter here via Billboard.