Camila Cabello Announces First Solo Tour

Camila Cabello has announced her first solo headlining tour, following the release of her debut album Camila last month. The “Never Be the Same” tour, named after the opening track from Camila, kicks off in Vancouver in April and closes in Amsterdam in June, with a spate of North American dates and a handful of European shows in between. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 16) at Cabello’s official site. See the tour poster and full list of dates below.

question #1: will you be my valentine?

question #2: wanna come fly with me? 🔮🔮🔮⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ #NeverBeTheSameTour

presale starts tomorrow and general on sale is Friday. all dates at https://t.co/MnvUQ4nkXj pic.twitter.com/AMfSaIWagv — camila (@Camila_Cabello) February 14, 2018

Camila Cabello 2018 tour dates

April 9 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

April 10 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

April 11 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 13 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

April 14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

April 18 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

April 20 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

April 21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

April 22 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

April 24 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

April 25 — Detroit, MI @The Fillmore Detroit

April 27 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

April 28 — Montreal, QC @ Canada M Telus

April 29 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

May 1 — Philadelphia, PA @The Fillmore

May 4 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

June 5 — Glasgow, UK 2 Glasgow O2 Academy

June 6 — Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham O2 Academy

June 12 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

June 13 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live