Camila Cabello Announces First Solo Tour
Camila Cabello has announced her first solo headlining tour, following the release of her debut album Camila last month. The “Never Be the Same” tour, named after the opening track from Camila, kicks off in Vancouver in April and closes in Amsterdam in June, with a spate of North American dates and a handful of European shows in between. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 16) at Cabello’s official site. See the tour poster and full list of dates below.
question #1: will you be my valentine?
question #2: wanna come fly with me? 🔮🔮🔮⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ #NeverBeTheSameTour
presale starts tomorrow and general on sale is Friday. all dates at https://t.co/MnvUQ4nkXj pic.twitter.com/AMfSaIWagv
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) February 14, 2018
Camila Cabello 2018 tour dates
April 9 — Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
April 10 — Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
April 11 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
April 13 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
April 14 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
April 18 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
April 20 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
April 21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
April 22 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
April 24 — Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
April 25 — Detroit, MI @The Fillmore Detroit
April 27 — Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
April 28 — Montreal, QC @ Canada M Telus
April 29 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
May 1 — Philadelphia, PA @The Fillmore
May 4 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
June 5 — Glasgow, UK 2 Glasgow O2 Academy
June 6 — Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham O2 Academy
June 12 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
June 13 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live