Don’t Make Camila Cabello Think About Whether Blue Ivy Carter Likes Her

Camila Cabello, an ostensible adult at the age of 20, claimed in a BBC Radio 1 interview with Nick that Blue Ivy Carter, a child at the age of 6, recently caused her a “a moment of insecurity.” Before U2’s performance at this year’s Grammy Awards, the Havana-born singer gave an important speech outlining her experience as an immigrant in relation to the importance of DACA, the Obama-era program that protects children of undocumented immigrants from deportation and which is being wound down under the Trump administration.

While Cabello was speaking, Blue Ivy famously signaled to her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z , to stop applauding. Blue Ivy could have been signaling to her parents that Cabello wasn’t worth applauding, or maybe she was advocating on Cabello’s behalf; either way she is still a young child whose whims are not not easy to understand and probably shouldn’t be worried about too much. Nonetheless Cabello still felt self conscious that perhaps the quality of her speech had been questioned, telling Grimshaw, “I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ I’m not gonna go into this wormhole of, ‘So you think she didn’t like my speech?’”

Watch her entire interview below: