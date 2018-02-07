Watch a Trailer for Bob Dylan’s Gospel Tour Film Trouble No More Featuring Michael Shannon

The film Trouble No More, a combination of live footage from Bob Dylan’s notorious 1979-80 “gospel tour” and Luc-Sante-penned “sermons” delivered by Michael Shannon, premiered at the New York Film Festival last year. The film was also included as part of the deluxe, $120+ Bootleg Series box set of the same name, featuring recordings of Dylan from the same tour and demos from the time period, which was released in November. Now, Trouble No More is premiering on Cinemax on February 26. The premium cable channel has posted a teaser trailer for the movie, featuring footage of confused fans outside the notorious shows, performance footage, and a glimpse of Michael Shannon as “The Preacher.” Watch below.