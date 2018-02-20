Billy Corgan Reveals Titles of Eight New Smashing Pumpkins Songs

Billy Corgan spent President’s Day hyping new music from the mostly reunited classic Smashing Pumpkins lineup.

Corgan teased the new music in an Instagram post where he announced that he was joining James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin, in Malibu “next week to sing shiny new lyrics and cut final guitar overdubs” after spending the week in Chicago “to refine lyrics.”

Corgan then listed the very on brand titles for the new Pumpkins songs: “Alienation”, “Travels”, “Silvery Sometimes”, “Solara”, “With Sympathy”, “Marchin’ On”, “Knights of Malta”, and “Seek and You Shall Destroy.”

Corgan also mentioned that he has “between 16 and 18 songs” almost ready for his next solo album.

The caption to a selfie Corgan posted early Monday morning seems to give a peak into the singer-songwriter’s process behind “refining” lyrics.

The mostly reunited Pumpkins, sans bassist D’arcy Wretzky, kick off the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour in July.