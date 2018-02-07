News \
Big Sean Announces North American Tour With Playboi Carti
Big Sean is setting out on a sprawling spring tour of the United States and Canada. Playboi Carti will be the opener at all of the concerts, with additional sets from Shy Glizzy and GASHI. Presale tickets for the “Unfriendly Reminder Tour” go on sale tomorrow through Live Nation, and on sale to the general public on Friday. At the end of last year, Big Sean released a full length project produced by Metro Boomin called Without Warning; in October, Jhene Aiko got an incredibly detailed picture of Big Sean in a bow tie tattooed on her arm, and supposedly Big Sean likes to kiss the tattoo. See the full list of tour dates below.
Big Sean:
Thursday, April 12th – Orlando, FL – CFE Arena
Saturday, April 14th – Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
Sunday, April 15th – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Wednesday, April 18th – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Thursday, April 19th – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Friday, April 20th – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Monday, April 23rd – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
Tuesday, April 24th – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Wednesday, April 25th – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
Saturday, April 28th – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Sunday, April 29th – San Jose, CA – Event Center at San Jose State University
Tuesday, May 1st – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theatre
Thursday, May 3rd – Vancouver, Canada – PNE Forum
Saturday, May 5th – Edmonton, Canada – Shaw Conference Center
Tuesday, May 8th – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Wednesday, May 9th – Kansas City, MO – Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
Thursday, May 10th – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Friday, May 11th – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
Monday, May 14th – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tuesday, May 15th – Washington, D.C. – Anthem
Friday, May 18th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Saturday, May 19th – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
Sunday, May 20th – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
Tuesday, May 22nd – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Friday, May 25th – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Saturday, May 26th – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
Sunday, May 27th – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Tuesday, May 29th – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion
Wednesday, May 30th – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion
Saturday, June 2nd – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, June 3rd – Toronto, Canada – RBC Echo Beach