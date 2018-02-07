Big Sean Announces North American Tour With Playboi Carti

Big Sean is setting out on a sprawling spring tour of the United States and Canada. Playboi Carti will be the opener at all of the concerts, with additional sets from Shy Glizzy and GASHI. Presale tickets for the “Unfriendly Reminder Tour” go on sale tomorrow through Live Nation, and on sale to the general public on Friday. At the end of last year, Big Sean released a full length project produced by Metro Boomin called Without Warning; in October, Jhene Aiko got an incredibly detailed picture of Big Sean in a bow tie tattooed on her arm, and supposedly Big Sean likes to kiss the tattoo. See the full list of tour dates below.

Big Sean:

Thursday, April 12th – Orlando, FL – CFE Arena

Saturday, April 14th – Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

Sunday, April 15th – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Wednesday, April 18th – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Thursday, April 19th – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Friday, April 20th – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Monday, April 23rd – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

Tuesday, April 24th – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Wednesday, April 25th – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Saturday, April 28th – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Sunday, April 29th – San Jose, CA – Event Center at San Jose State University

Tuesday, May 1st – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theatre

Thursday, May 3rd – Vancouver, Canada – PNE Forum

Saturday, May 5th – Edmonton, Canada – Shaw Conference Center

Tuesday, May 8th – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Wednesday, May 9th – Kansas City, MO – Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Thursday, May 10th – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Friday, May 11th – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Monday, May 14th – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, May 15th – Washington, D.C. – Anthem

Friday, May 18th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Saturday, May 19th – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

Sunday, May 20th – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

Tuesday, May 22nd – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Friday, May 25th – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Saturday, May 26th – Indianapolis, IN – Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

Sunday, May 27th – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Tuesday, May 29th – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

Wednesday, May 30th – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

Saturday, June 2nd – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, June 3rd – Toronto, Canada – RBC Echo Beach