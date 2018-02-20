Beach House Announce Devotion 10th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of their sophomore album Devotion, Beach House will release a deluxe vinyl reissue of the record. The reissue will come on a 180-gram “Gold Cloud Burst” vinyl, and was remastered at half-speed to play at 45 RPM. The double LP set also includes a handwritten lyric poster designed by keyboardist and vocalist Victoria Legrand. The deluxe reissue is available through online “record of the month” distributor Vinyl Me Please for members who sign up before March 19; the website has made Devotion its record of the month for March 2018. Preview artwork from the reissue below, via Pitchfork.

Earlier this month, Beach House teased their forthcoming, yet-unnamed album and shared its first single, “Lemon Glow.” The band’s last release was a B-Sides and Rarities collection last year, which followed 2015’s Thank Your Lucky Stars and Depression Cherry.