Listen to Songs From Bat For Lashes’ Collaborative Soundtrack for New BBC Show Requiem

Bat For Lashes leader Natasha Khan has collaborated on the score for the supernatural new miniseries Requiem, which is set to premiere on BBC 1 tonight and will be subsequently picked up by Netflix. Composer Dominik Scherrer worked with Khan on the foreboding, string-heavy arrangements. The show’s funereal theme, “Aigra,” does indeed sound like something that could work as part of a Requiem mass. Bat for Lashes’ last album, The Bride, was released in 2016. Listen to “Aigra” and another track, “Adopa,” below. The soundtrack album for Requiem is out on February 9.