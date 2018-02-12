Watch Bat for Lashes’ Short Film Starring The Leftovers’ Margaret Qualley

Bat for Lashes’ Natasha Khan has released Light Beings, a short film she wrote and directed. Khan made her directorial debut in 2015 with “I Do,” a surreal 15-minute short centered around a bride on the morning of her wedding. Light Beings stars Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers) and model Jamie Strachan, and features an original score by Khan and Bobby Krlic, a British musician best known as The Haxan Cloak. Watch the short below.