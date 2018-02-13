Watch a Full Trailer for Atlanta Season 2, “Robbin’ Season”

The first season of the Donald Glover-helmed FX series Atlanta won Emmys for acting and directing, as well as a Golden Globe for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy. The acclaimed show is back for its second chapter, entitled “Robbin’ Season,” on March 1. Today, FX posted a full-length official trailer, following a teaser premiered early last month. The new clip features Alfred/Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) and Earn (Glover) dealing with clueless white DJs, weed deals, and couch crashers. Earn’s domestic life seems fairly cozy, though there’s a glimpse of him crashing in a storage space. Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) presides over and comments on the proceedings. Watch the new trailer below.