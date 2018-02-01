News \
Animal Collective to Debut New Music at New Orleans’ Music Box Village
Animal Collective are set to debut music during a two-night stint of shows at New Orleans’ interactive musical art installation and music venue Music Box Village. On March 16 and 17, an Animal Collective lineup consisting of Avey Tare, Geologist, and Deakin–returned after a break from playing with the group–will be performing what the band described on Instagram only as “site-specific music.”
Panda Bear, the only member of the group absent, is slated to begin a solo tour in April, and Geologist will join him on some of those dates. Avey Tare and Panda Bear collaborated on the first live performance of Sung Tongs in Brooklyn at the end of last year. In December, the band released a holiday live album of a recent Connecticut show and donated all proceeds to Direct Relief. Read our 2016 report about Music Box Village and its auspicious opening night here.