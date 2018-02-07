New Music \

Listen to Animal Collective’s Tender 1999 Cover of “In The Bleak Midwinter”

CREDIT: Scott Gries/Getty Images

Animal Collective’s Geologist has a monthly radio show on the online station NTS2 called The O’Brien System. On yesterday’s episode, Geologist slipped an unreleased AnCo song into the playlist: a 1999 recording from a lost session for Campfire Songs. The track is a brief, mournful cover of the traditional Christmas/winter carol “In the Bleak Midwinter,” featuring airy harmonies from Avey Tare, Panda Bear, and Deakin. I hate to say it, but it might be better than this James Taylor version. Listen below.

Winston Cook-Wilson
