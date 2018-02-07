Listen to Animal Collective’s Tender 1999 Cover of “In The Bleak Midwinter”

February’s episode of The O’Brien System airs today at 12PM PST on NTS2 (link in bio). This month we dive into great holiday piles from @fusetronsound and @seance_centre , and to keep you AC fans a bit warmer through the bleak midwinter, we will play an unreleased track from the aborted first Campfire Songs recording session in December 1999. Come warm yourself. @nts_radio

A post shared by Animal Collective (@anmlcollective) on Feb 6, 2018 at 10:17am PST