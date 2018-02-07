New Music \
Listen to Animal Collective’s Tender 1999 Cover of “In The Bleak Midwinter”
Animal Collective’s Geologist has a monthly radio show on the online station NTS2 called The O’Brien System. On yesterday’s episode, Geologist slipped an unreleased AnCo song into the playlist: a 1999 recording from a lost session for Campfire Songs. The track is a brief, mournful cover of the traditional Christmas/winter carol “In the Bleak Midwinter,” featuring airy harmonies from Avey Tare, Panda Bear, and Deakin. I hate to say it, but it might be better than this James Taylor version. Listen below.
February’s episode of The O’Brien System airs today at 12PM PST on NTS2 (link in bio). This month we dive into great holiday piles from @fusetronsound and @seance_centre , and to keep you AC fans a bit warmer through the bleak midwinter, we will play an unreleased track from the aborted first Campfire Songs recording session in December 1999. Come warm yourself. @nts_radio