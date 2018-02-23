Alice Glass — “Stillbirth (Zola Jesus Remix)”

Alice Glass and Zola Jesus are co-headlining a number of U.S. tour dates this spring, and to celebrate, Glass has released a Zola Jesus remix of her track “Stillbirth.” The original, Glass’s first solo track following her departure from Crystal Castles, tells the story of an abusive relationship and is all the more powerful in light of her accusations against Ethan Kath. Hear the emotional reimagining of the track below, and catch the pair on tour this April and May.