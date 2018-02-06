6ix9ine Might Face Prison Time If He Doesn’t Pass GED as Part of Plea Deal in Child Sex Case

Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine has pleaded guilty in his child sex case and now as part of new sentencing proceedings, might face jail time for something entirely unrelated to the details of the disturbing case: failing his GED.

As Jezebel points out, the 21-year-old rapper has struck a new agreement with the court to complete his GED as part of a plea deal. Last week, he admitted that he hadn’t completed the courses entirely in the past few years. According to Jezebel, 6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez) told the judge that he has passed every section of the GED except for science. Judge Felicia Mennin has delayed the proceedings until April 10, but said that if Hernandez hasn’t completed the requirements by then, he might end up in prison.

The plea deal follows his three felony counts of “use of a child in a sexual performance” in connection with a crime that allegedly took place in February 2015. The rapper was in a Harlem apartment with a 13 year-old girl performing oral sex on Taquan Anderson (who was charged separately), while Hernandez “stands behind the child making a thrusting motion with his pelvis and smacking her on her buttocks.”

In addition to obtaining his GED, the plea deal also includes one year of interim probation, two years of mental health treatment, 300 hours of community service, a prohibition on posting sexually explicit or violent images featuring women or children on social media, and a requirement to write a letter to the victim’s family.

