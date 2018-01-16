Young Thug – “MLK” ft. Trouble and Shad Da God

Young Thug released a new song in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day yesterday. On the aptly titled “MLK,” Thug contemplates his rise to stardom over a Bruce-Hornsby-esque piano loop of an inspirational aspect: “I was having a dream/I was whippin’ a Rolls Royce/And I bought everything that I want/Turned to Martin Luther King overnight.” The song features ATL rising rappers and Thug associates Shad Da God and Trouble. Last week, Thug released two videos–“All Da Smoke” and “Mink Flow”– from Super Slimey, his collaborative album with Future. Listen to “MLK” below.