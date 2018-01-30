The golden era of Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan’s Rich Gang, presided over by Birdman, is long a thing of the past. The trio’s musical affiliation largely ended in 2014, with Thug and Quan turning against each other in the year after their modern-classic mixtape Tha Tour Vol 1. One of the unreleased songs from the leaked Rich Gang sessions was “Lil One,” a Thug/Birdman track which had been previewed and posted in snippets since 2014 but did not see a full-length leak until last year.

Now, World Star has premiered a “new” video for the song, which is ostensibly being included on the soundtrack for Before Anythang, Birdman’s rumored, heavily delayed Apple Music documentary about Cash Money Records. The video looks like it could indeed date back to around the time that the song was recorded, featuring footage of Thug that looks like it could be from various time periods, and relatively limited lip-syncing. Its most notable element is the presence of Paris Hilton, a lapsed Cash Money signee. Watch the curious clip below, and recall the glory of the late Rich Gang.