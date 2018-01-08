A$AP Mob, Lil Yachty, G Perico, More to Perform at Yams Day 2018

A$AP Mob has announced the lineup for Yams Day 2018, the third annual tribute concert to the New York rap collective’s tastemaking co-founder A$AP Yams, who passed away in 2015. This year’s show takes place on Jan. 18 at the New York Expo Center in the Bronx, with performances by crew members A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, and A$AP Twelvyy, along with family friends Lil Yachty, Nav, G Perico, and more.

A portion of ticket sales will go to the Always Strive And Prosper Foundation, a substance abuse education nonprofit founded by Yams’ mother Tatiana Rodriguez. This will be the first Yams Day since the Mob’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 2: Too Cozy compilation released in August. Rocky recently teased new solo material on his Instagram. Check out the flyer below. You can purchase tickets here.